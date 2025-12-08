Patriots Signing G Mehki Butler

Mike Reiss reports the Patriots are signing G Mehki Butler to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Patriots are releasing G Bill Murray from the practice squad.

Butler, 24, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and signed back to the practice squad before being let go again in early September.

In his collegiate career, Butler appeared in 38 games over four seasons with Arkansas State and made 38 starts.