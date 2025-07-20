Patriots Signing International DT David Olajiga

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing DT David Olajiga to the roster.

He’s joining the team with an exemption as an international player. Olajiga has also spent time with the Rams.

Olajiga, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Central Missouri in 2024. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie.

The Rams signed him to a futures deal in January but later cut him again in May.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.