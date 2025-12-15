Patriots Signing LB Chad Muma Off Colts’ PS

Jordan Schultz reports the Patriots are signing LB Chad Muma to their 53-man roster off the Colts’ practice squad.

Muma, 26, was a two-year starter at Wyoming and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-MWC honors in 2021, and was also named second-team All-MWC in 2020.

The Jaguars used the No. 70 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,426,108 contract when he was waived after camp this year and claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis waived Muma in early November but re-signed him to the practice squad when he cleared waivers.

In 2025, Muma has appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded five total tackles.