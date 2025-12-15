Patriots Signing LB Chad Muma Off Colts’ PS

Jordan Schultz reports the Patriots are signing LB Chad Muma to their 53-man roster off the Colts’ practice squad.
Muma, 26, was a two-year starter at Wyoming and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-MWC honors in 2021, and was also named second-team All-MWC in 2020.
The Jaguars used the No. 70 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,426,108 contract when he was waived after camp this year and claimed by the Colts.
Indianapolis waived Muma in early November but re-signed him to the practice squad when he cleared waivers.
In 2025, Muma has appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded five total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!