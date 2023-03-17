Patriots Signing LB Chris Board To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $6.7M

Tom Pelissero reports the Patriots are signing LB Chris Board to a two-year deal worth up to $6.7 million on Friday.
Board, 27, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens and spent four seasons in Baltimore before signing a one-year deal with the Lions last offseason.
In 2022, Board appeared in all 17 games and recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.
