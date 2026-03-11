Patriots Signing LB K.J. Britt

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing LB K.J. Britt to a one-year contract.

Britt, 26, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-SEC as a junior in 2019. He was drafted with the No. 176 pick in the fifth round by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He played out a four-year, $3.746 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $266,296. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2025, Britt appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 35 total tackles.