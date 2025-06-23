Patriots Signing OT Yasir Durant To One-Year Deal

The New England Patriots are signing OT Yasir Durant to a one-year deal, according to ML Football.

Durant, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs and made the team as a rookie.

The Chiefs traded Durant to the Patriots coming out of the preseason in 2021 for a seventh-round pick. The Patriots waived him almost exactly a year later in 2022 and he eventually caught on with the Saints to finish out the season. From there, he had a brief stint with the Broncos in 2023 but lasted only a week with the team.

Durant most recently spent the 2024 season in the UFL.

For his career, Durant has appeared in 19 games for the Chiefs and Patriots and made two starts.