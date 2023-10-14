Patriots Signing QB Malik Cunningham To Three-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are signing QB Malik Cunningham to a three-year deal and bringing him from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cunningham, 24, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad shortly after.

During his college career, Cunningham played five seasons and threw for 9,660 yards to go with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

We will have more news on Cunningham and the Patriots as it becomes available.