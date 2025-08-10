Patriots Signing RB Deneric Prince, Placing RB Lan Larison On IR

The New England Patriots are signing RB Deneric Prince, according to Doug Kyed.

He takes the place of UDFA RB Lan Larison who is going on injured reserve, per Kyed.

Larison signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of UC-Davis this past spring and had been getting some buzz as a candidate to stick around on the roster or practice squad.

Prince, 25, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Tulsa following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Kansas City brought Prince back on a futures deal for the 2024 season but again cut him coming out of the preseason. He joined the Dolphins practice squad for the year.

In 2023, Prince appeared in two games for the Chiefs but didn’t record any statistics.