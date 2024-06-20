Patriots Signing RB Rhamondre Stevenson To Four-Year, $36M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots and RB Rhamondre Stevenson have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $36 million.

Schefter adds the deal includes $17 million fully guaranteed.

The two sides had hinted at minicamp that a deal could be close and about a week later, it’s done.

This should lock Stevenson in as the Patriots’ starting running back for the foreseeable future.

Stevenson, 26, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,229,057 rookie contract that included a $749,057 signing bonus.

In 2023, Stevenson appeared in 12 games and recorded 156 rush attempts for 619 yards (4.0 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 38 receptions on 51 targets for 238 yards.