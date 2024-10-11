Patriots Signing S Brenden Schooler To Three-Year, $9M Extension

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are signing special teams ace, S Brenden Schooler, to a three-year, $9 million extension including $3.6 million guaranteed.
Pelissero notes Schooler’s contract is worth a maximum of $10.5 million through incentives.
Schooler, 27, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2022. He’s in the final year of a three-year, $2.6 million undrafted rookie contract.
Schooler will now be under contract through 2027.
In 2024, Schooler has appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded five tackles.
