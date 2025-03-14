Patriots Signing S Marcus Epps To One-Year, $4.4M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are signing S Marcus Epps to a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million.

He finished last season on the Raiders’ injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL. Pelissero reports Epps is expected to be cleared “well before training camp.”

Epps, 29, was selected in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Minnesota before being waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders.

In 2024, Epps appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded 19 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

