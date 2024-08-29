Patriots Signing Two More To Practice Squad

According to Mark Daniels of Mass Live, the Patriots are signing WR Jalen Reagor and OL Michael Jordan to their practice squad.

The following is a list of the Patriots’ current practice squad:

WR Matt Landers RB Terrell Jennings S AJ Thomas OL Liam Fornadel WR Jotham Russell (International) TE Mitchell Wilcox S Josh Bledsoe LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris WR Jalen Reagor OL Michael Jordan

Reagor, 25, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. Reagor was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

Philadelphia later traded Reagor to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth.

Reagor was waived by Minnesota coming out of the preseason and he later joined the Patriots. He was among the final roster cuts by New England after training camp this year.

In 2023, Reagor appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and caught seven passes for 138 yards receiving.