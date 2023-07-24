Patriots Signing WR Jalen Hurd

Jordan Schultz reports that the Patriots are signing WR Jalen Hurd to a contract on Monday.

Hurd was among a group of free agents who tried out for New England earlier in the day.

Hurd, 27, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $2.3 million contract with the 49ers.

Unfortunately, Hurd suffered a back injury in 2019 that led to him being placed on injured reserve. Then he suffered a torn ACL last year during training camp and was eventually waived in November.

Hurd has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career at Tennessee and Baylor, Hurd rushed for 2,844 yards on 637 carries to go along with 136 receptions for 1,438 yards receiving and 33 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 45 games.