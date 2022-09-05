Patriots Signing WR Laquon Treadwell To Practice Squad

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are signing WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad.

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

Treadwell was among a group of free agents who tried out for the Patriots on Monday.

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He returned on a one-year deal for 2022.

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown.