Patriots Signing WR Laquon Treadwell To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are signing WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. 

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

  1. OL James Ferentz
  2. RB Kevin Harris
  3. DB Brad Hawkins
  4. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
  5. LB Harvey Langi
  6. LB Cameron McGrone
  7. CB Terrance Mitchell
  8. OL Bill Murray
  9. WR Tre Nixon
  10. DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
  11. DL LaBryan Ray
  12. OL Kody Russey
  13. TE Matt Sokol
  14. RB J.J. Taylor
  15. TE Jalen Wydermyer
  16. WR Lynn Bowden Jr
  17. WR Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell was among a group of free agents who tried out for the Patriots on Monday. 

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season. 

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He returned on a one-year deal for 2022. 

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown. 

