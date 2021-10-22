Patriots Tried Out CB D.J. Hayden

The New England Patriots brought in free agent CB D.J. Hayden for a workout on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Hayden has previously tried out for the Raiders and Buccaneers.

Hayden, 30, was taken by the Raiders with the No. 12 overall pick back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract, but the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Hayden later signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million with the Lions in 2017 before agreeing to a three-year, $19 million contract with $9.5 million guaranteed the following year.

After playing out his contract with Jacksonville, Hayden became a free agent in March.

In 2020, Hayden appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 tackles, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.