Patriots Tried Out Five Players

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted five defensive backs for tryouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

DB Trajan Bandy DB Delonte Hood DB Tiawan Mullen DB Colby Richardson DB Quavian White

Bandy, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2020 draft. Pittsburgh cut him coming out of camp and re-signed him to the practice squad before releasing him again in September.

He had a stint with the Bengals practice squad later in the season before being cut again.

During his three-year college career, Bandy recorded 90 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, three recoveries, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 23 pass defenses in 36 career games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.