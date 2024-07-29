Patriots Tried Out Five Players

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted five defensive backs for tryouts on Monday.
The full list includes:
- DB Trajan Bandy
- DB Delonte Hood
- DB Tiawan Mullen
- DB Colby Richardson
- DB Quavian White
Bandy, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2020 draft. Pittsburgh cut him coming out of camp and re-signed him to the practice squad before releasing him again in September.
He had a stint with the Bengals practice squad later in the season before being cut again.
During his three-year college career, Bandy recorded 90 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, three recoveries, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 23 pass defenses in 36 career games.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
