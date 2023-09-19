Patriots Tried Out Four Players

The New England Patriots brought in four free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

The full list includes:

Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad.

However, the Eagles released Johnson from their taxi squad soon after.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.