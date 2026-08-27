Patriots Tried Out P Jamie Gillan

The New England Patriots hosted P Jamie Gillan for a tryout, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Gillan, 29, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in 2019. He won the competition for Cleveland’s starting punter job.

He was eventually waived by the team in 2021 and caught on with the Bills practice squad. From there he joined the Giants and became the team’s starting punter in 2022.

He re-signed with the Giants on a two-year, $4 million extension back in 2023. The Giants ended up releasing Gillan at the start of the new league year in 2026.

In 2025, Gillan appeared in 16 games for the Giants and punted 55 times with a 44.5 average, four touchbacks, 17 kicks placed inside the 20, and a long punt of 69 yards.