Patriots Tweak Practice Squad For Week 15

The New England Patriots have placed new practice squad RB Craig Reynolds on the injured list and activated RB Jashaun Corbin to take his place, per Mike Reiss.

The practice squad injured list functions similarly to injured reserve, so this is season-ending for Reynolds.

Reynolds, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Reynolds later joined the Falcons in 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose last offseason and caught on with of Jaguars’ practice squad in September of 2020.

After a short stint with the Jaguars, Reynolds signed with the Lions in 2021 and was with the team until being released this season.

In 2025, Reynolds appeared in seven games for the Lions and rushed three times for four yards.