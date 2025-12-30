Patriots Tweak Practice Squad Heading Into Week 18

The New England Patriots announced they have released RB Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad.

The move makes room for TE Marshall Lang who was signed on Tuesday.

Corbin, 25, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut coming out of the preseason and brought back on the practice squad.

New York signed Corbin to a futures contract for 2023 but cut him again coming out of the preseason. The Panthers signed him to the practice squad but he was signed back by the Giants later in the season.

Corbin spent the 2024 season on injured reserve, then joined the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL for the spring season. He had a stint with the Falcons this summer before signing with the Patriots practice squad.

In 2025, Corbin appeared in 10 games for the Brahmas and rushed 97 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns, adding 18 receptions for 138 yards.