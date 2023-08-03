Patriots Waive/Injured LB Terez Hall

The New England Patriots waive LB Terez Hall with an injury designation on Thursday, according to Mike Reiss.

Should Hall clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to the Patriots’ injured reserve list.

Hall, 26, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri back in 2019. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted in November of 2020.

The Patriots opted to waive Hall with a failed physical designation last year. He returned to New England on a future contract this past January.

In 2020, Hall appeared in eight games and recorded 50 total tackles, no tackles for loss, and two pass defenses.