Patriots Cut Three Including K Justin Rohrwasser

The New England Patriots have placed kicker Justin Rohrwasser on waivers Tuesday, according to Mike Reiss.

The Patriots also waived LB Cassh Maluia and LB Michael Pinckney.

Rohrwasser, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He signed a four-year deal worth a projected $3.6 million, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Patriots later re-signed Rohrwasser to their practice squad.

In two years at Marshall, Rohrwasser made 33-42 field goal attempts (78.6 percent) and 79-82 extra points attempts.