Patriots Cut Three Including K Justin Rohrwasser

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The New England Patriots have placed kicker Justin Rohrwasser on waivers Tuesday, according to Mike Reiss

The Patriots also waived LB Cassh Maluia and LB Michael Pinckney

Rohrwasser, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He signed a four-year deal worth a projected $3.6 million, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Patriots later re-signed Rohrwasser to their practice squad. 

In two years at Marshall, Rohrwasser made 33-42 field goal attempts (78.6 percent) and 79-82 extra points attempts. 

