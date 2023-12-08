Patriots Cut RB/WR Ty Montgomery & K Matthew Wright

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots waived RB/WR Ty Montgomery on Friday.

New England also cut K Matthew Wright from their practice squad, per Reiss.

Montgomery, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. Green Bay traded him to the Ravens in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick back in 2018.

Montgomery finished the final year of his four-year, $2.949 million contract before signing a one-year contract with the Jets. He joined the Saints on a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans in 2021 on another one-year contract.

The Patriots signed Montgomery to a two-year last year.

In 2023, Montgomery has appeared in 13 games and recorded three rushing attempts for nine yards (3.0 YPC), to go along with five receptions for 40 yards (8.0 YPC).