Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

The New England Patriots waived recently claimed TE Kahale Warring on Friday, according to Field Yates.

It’s worth mentioning that the Colts and Saints also placed waiver claims for Warring, who will be on waivers again until Saturday.

Warring, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus.

The Texans waived Warring earlier in the week and he was claimed off waivers by the Patriots.

In 2020, Kahale Warring appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns.