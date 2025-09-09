Patriots Waiving CB D.J. James

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are waiving CB D.J. James today.

It’s a little bit of a surprising move, as James had a great camp in New England and the depth chart is a little thin at corner at the moment.

If he clears waives, it’s possible he could be back on the practice squad.

James, 24, was drafted out of Auburn with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $4,204,432 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $184,432.

However, Seattle waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Patriots on the practice squad and finished out the season. New England re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, James has appeared in one game for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.