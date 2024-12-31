Patriots Waiving OLB Yannick Ngakoue

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots are waiving OLB Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016 out of Maryland. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens that same season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders. He was traded to the Colts after one year in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.

Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Chicago last August. He returned to the Ravens in September and signed to the active roster in October. Baltimore put Ngakoue on waivers in November when New England claimed him.

In 2024, Ngakoue has appeared in five games for the Ravens and six games for the Patriots and recorded 14 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.