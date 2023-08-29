Patriots Waiving QB Bailey Zappe

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are waiving backup QB Bailey Zappe as part of their final roster cutdowns.

Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

In 2022, Zappe appeared in four games for the Patriots and made two starts. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards along with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

We will have more news on Zappe as it becomes available.