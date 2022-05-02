Patriots Waiving RB Devine Ozigbo

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are waiving RB Devine Ozigbo.

New England drafted a pair of running backs in the draft last week, so this makes sense to clear room.

Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the practice squad. The Saints signed him off of the Jaguars’ practice squad but waived him later in the season. He was claimed back by the Jaguars but cut again, landing with the Patriots practice squad late in the season.

Ozigbo had signed a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Ozigbo appeared in two games for the Saints and one game for the Jaguars. He rushed for -3 yards on one carry to go along with one reception for seven yards receiving and no touchdowns.