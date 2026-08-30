Patriots Waiving Seventh-Round RB Jam Miller

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Patriots are waiving seventh-round RB Jam Miller.

Zenitz adds Miller was on track to be New England’s third-string RB before suffering a minor injury recently.

Miller, 22, was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in the 2026 draft out of Alabama. He signed a four-year, $4.5 million rookie deal through 2029 and was set to make a base salary of $885k in 2026.

In his collegiate career, Miller appeared in 51 games over four years at Alabama and rushed 349 times for 1,596 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.