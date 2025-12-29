Patriots Waiving Two Players

Per Mike Reiss, the Patriots are waiving CB Miles Battle and G Brenden Jaimes.

Reiss believes New England is clearing space on the 53-man roster for DT Milton Williams and LT Will Campbell and thinks Battle and Jaimes will return to the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Jaimes, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He signed a four-year rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

He signed with the Titans in April but was among their final roster cuts. Jaimes then caught on with New England in early September.

In 2025, Jaimes has appeared in three games for the Patriots.