Patriots Will Start QB Drake Maye In Week 18

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots will start QB Drake Maye in the Week 18 season finale against the Bills.

“Drake is our starting quarterback. If he’s healthy and ready to go, as we go through this week of practice, then he’ll play,” Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said Wednesday. “He’s a competitor, he wants to play and he’s still developing. He’ll be ready to go.”

The team would secure the first overall pick in the draft if they lose to Buffalo on Sunday.

Maye, 22, was a standout at North Carolina, earning first-team All-ACC honors and being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. The Patriots used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Maye.

He signed a four-year, $35,771,205 contract that includes a $22,835,422 signing bonus and will carry a $6,503,855 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Maye has appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed 54 times for 421 yards and two touchdowns.