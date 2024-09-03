Patriots Worked Out CB Caleb Farley

According to Field Yates, the Patriots worked out free agent CB Caleb Farley.

The former Titans first-round pick has seen his career derailed by injuries but has talent if he can stay on the field.

Farley, 25, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option back in May, then cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and had 10 total tackles.