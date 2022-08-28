The Patriots worked out four players on Sunday, including former Bears WR Dazz Newsome.

The Patriots worked out three other players as well, including OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT Derek Kerstetter, and DB Bubba Bolden.

Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.

In 2021, Newsome appeared in three games for the Bears and caught two passes for 23 yards.