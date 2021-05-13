Patriots Worked Out G Alex Redmond

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots worked out free agent G Alex Redmond on Thursday.

Redmond, 26, signed with the Bengals in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He did not make the final roster, but the Bengals signed him to the practice squad soon after.

From there, Redmond re-signed with the Bengals each of the past three seasons. He’s been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Redmond appeared in nine games for the Bengals, making two starts for them.

