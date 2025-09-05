Patriots Worked Out Three Tight Ends

The New England Patriots hosted three tight ends for workouts on Friday, including Zach Davidson, Marshall Lang, and Cole Turner, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Turner, 25, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3.998 million rookie contract when Washington cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2024.

He signed a futures deal with the Commanders, but was among their final roster cuts, once again.

In 2023, Turner appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and caught 11 of 15 targets for 120 yards.