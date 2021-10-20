Patriots Working Out CB Brian Poole

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are hosting veteran CB Brian Poole for a workout on Wednesday.

Poole is an underrated slot corner and could potentially be an option for New England if they need depth there down the road.

Poole, 29, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three seasons.

Poole was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Falcons declined to tender him a contract. He later signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Jets for the 2019 season and returned to New York on another one-year deal worth $5 million last year.

The Saints signed Poole during training camp this year but he was later placed on injured reserve and then released.

In 2020, Poole appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 44 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.