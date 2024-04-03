Penn State DE Chop Robinson Has Official Visits With Nine Teams

According to a series of reports from Jordan Schultz and MLFootball, Penn State DE Chop Robinson has nine official “30” visits with teams ahead of the draft at the end of the month.

The reported teams from the list include:

Bears Commanders Eagles Giants Jets Ravens Saints

After a successful performance at the Scouting Combine in February, Robinson is vying to be a first-round selection.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons.

Robinson, 21, transferred to Penn State after his true freshman season at Maryland. He was named first-team All-Big Ten after the 2023 season, his junior year, and declared for the draft.

During his three-year college career, Robinson recorded 60 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and three pass deflections in 30 games.