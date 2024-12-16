Penn State QB Drew Allar Tells School He Plans To Return In 2025

According to Pete Thamel, Penn State QB Drew Allar has informed the school he intends to return for the 2025 season.

Allar was weighing whether to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft and skip his remaining eligibility, but instead will return for another season of college football.

A former top recruit who has helped pilot Penn State to top ten rankings each of the past two seasons, Allar has the physical tools NFL teams find alluring, so had he declared it’s possible he could have boosted his stock to become a first-round pick in what’s generally seen as a weak class.

By returning, however, Allar is banking on being able to improve his stock into even more of a sure thing in 2026.

Allar, 20, has started the past two years at quarterback for Penn State.

For his career, he’s completed 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 5,869 yards, 50 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 36 career games. He’s added 537 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground.