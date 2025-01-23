Pete Carroll Has Spoken With Jerry Jones Regarding Cowboys HC Vacancy

Nick Harris of Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has spoken with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones regarding Dallas’ HC opening.

Harris notes the mutual interest and says the “decision is in the hands of Jerry” while they consider all options after OC Brian Schottenheimer’s two interviews.

Here’s an update on the Cowboys HC search:

Colorado HC Deion Sanders

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Seahawks assistant HC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer (Scheduled)

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.

