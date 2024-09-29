PFT: Davante Adams Worth Watching As Potential Trade Candidate

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk mentions that Raiders WR Davante Adams‘ salary increases to $35.64 million next year, which he believes “points to an offseason split.”

With this in mind, Florio says Adams is worth watching over the next five weeks leading up to this year’s trade deadline, barring the Raiders being in contention for a playoff spot.

Adams is currently week-to-week with a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of practice on Thursday.

Adam Schefter reported that the idea of the Raiders trading Adams was a non-starter during the offseason and they were turning teams away before they could even make an offer.

Adams has insisted he’s happy in Las Vegas and doesn’t want out. However, his name has come up in trade rumors and likely will continue to do so over the next five weeks.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.