Philip Rivers Keeping Door Open To Potential Midseason Return

Sam Farmer of the LA Times spent part of Tuesday with veteran QB Philip Rivers, who assured him that he hasn’t closed the door on a potential midseason return to the NFL if there’s a team in need of a quarterback.

“I’m not quite there,” said Rivers. “I’m getting back there. I wouldn’t have made weight if I had to report last week, that’s for sure. But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat. It’s not too hard to get a good lather going.

“I’m just going to stay ready. I want to make sure I’m very clear: I’m not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter. One, you’ve got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it’s got to be right.

“But I have not completely ruled that out.”

Rivers announced his retirement after the 2020 season and has been coaching high school football this summer.

It’s interesting that Rivers told Farmer this now when Colts QB Carson Wentz underwent surgery for a foot injury that could keep him out 5-12 weeks.

Every year there are injuries to quarterbacks and Rivers played well enough last year that it would not be surprising to see a team reach out to him.

Rivers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020 and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 244 games and completed 64.9 of his passes for 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls.

We’ll have more regarding Rivers as the news is available.