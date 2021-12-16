Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett Foregoing Bowl Game To Prepare For Draft

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett announced on Twitter that he is skipping the Peach Bowl in order to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett, 23, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He’s in the discussion to be the first quarterback selected in next year’s draft and a potential top-10 pick when all is said and done.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic currently has Pickett ranked as his No. 27 draft prospect.

During his five-year career with the Panthers, Pickett completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 12,303 yards to go with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns.