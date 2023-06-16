Purdue WR Milton Wright Eligible For Supplemental Draft

According to Dane Brugler, Purdue WR Milton Wright has been approved and is eligible for the 2023 Supplemental Draft.

The Supplemental Draft was not held last year, but is scheduled to return on Tuesday, July 11.

Wright, 22, was ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 season in May. He would have been Purdue’s top receiver had he returned last year.

Wright previously missed the Music City Bowl for academic issues.

During his college career at Purdue, Wright appeared in 27 games and caught 99 passes for 1,325 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns over the course of three seasons.