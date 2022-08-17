Raiders Activate Four From Injured Lists Including Johnathan Hankins & Trayvon Mullen

The Las Vegas Raiders activated DT Johnathan Hankins, DB Trayvon Mullen, DE Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner from injured lists on Wednesday.

Hankins, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him.

The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He made a base salary of $3.75 million in 2020 and re-signed to one-year deals each of the past two offseasons.

In 2021, Hankins appeared in 14 games and recorded 38 tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks, and one pass defense.