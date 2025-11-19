Raiders Activate QB Aidan O’Connell From IR

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have activated QB Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVE: – Activated #12 QB Aidan O’Connell from the Reserve/Injured list — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) November 19, 2025

Today was the final day of his three-week practice window, so it was either activate or put him back on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

O’Connell broke his wrist and was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason this year. The injury prompted the Raiders to trade for QB Kenny Pickett, who has been the primary backup so far this year.

O’Connell, 26, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380. He’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2024, O’Connell appeared in nine games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards to go with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.