Raiders Among Teams To Watch For Daniel Jones

News broke Sunday evening that Raiders QB Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone.

Las Vegas has Aidan O’Connell close to returning from injury, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready to go this week.

Ian Rapoport has tossed out the Raiders as a team to potentially watch for Daniel Jones, who is currently on waivers and expected to clear Monday.

Reports have said that Jones would prefer to sign with a contender and while that could make sense for him, the Raiders could offer him the opportunity to play sooner than later.

There are reportedly 10 teams with some level of interest in Jones, which is quite the market at this point in the season.

Jones is owed $11,833,333 for the rest of the season along with $23 million in injury guarantees beyond this season, so the cost is simply too prohibitive for a team to take on.

One benefit to signing Jones is that it could position a team to collect a 2026 compensatory pick should they allow Jones to depart in free agency and not sign any free agents that would impact the formula.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.