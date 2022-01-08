Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced five roster moves including signing WR Tyron Johnson and waiving TE Daniel Helm.

The team also activated TE Derek Carrier from injured reserve and elevated DT Damion Square and G Lester Cotton to their active roster for Week 18.

Johnson, 25, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Johnson signed to the Bills practice squad a few days later and had brief stints with the Texans and Panthers before signing with the Chargers’ practice squad in 2019.

Los Angeles re-signed him to a futures contract last offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He signed to the Chargers’ practice squad shortly afterward and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

However, the Chargers waived Johnson coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived him again earlier this week.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and caught two of five targets for 16 yards.