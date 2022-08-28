Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced six roster moves on Sunday, placing OT Brandon Parker, LB Tae Davis, and DT Tyler Lancaster on injured reserve.

In addition, the team is waiving TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall as they continue to trim down their roster to 53 players.

Parker, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career, eventually opting to re-sign with Las Vegas.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.

