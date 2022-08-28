Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced six roster moves on Sunday, placing OT Brandon Parker, LB Tae Davis, and DT Tyler Lancaster on injured reserve.

#Raiders roster moves: Waived the following players:

– TE Nick Bowers

– WR Justin Hall Placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured list:

– DT Tyler Lancaster

– T Brandon Parker

– LB Tae Davis — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) August 28, 2022

In addition, the team is waiving TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall as they continue to trim down their roster to 53 players.

Parker, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career, eventually opting to re-sign with Las Vegas.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.