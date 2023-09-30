Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced the release of DE Chandler Jones from the non-football illness list on Saturday.

Other moves from the Raiders include:

Raiders signed LB Kana’i Mauga to their active roster.

to their active roster. Raiders placed LB Curtis Bolton on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Raiders activated CB Tyler Hall and LB Malik Reed to their active roster.

Reed, 27, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when Denver tendered him at the original round level worth $2.4 million. He was then traded to the Steelers, with the Broncos getting a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Steelers and swapping a seventh.

As an unrestricted free agent, Reed signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2023 season but was among Miami’s final roster cuts.

In 2022, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, recording 25 tackles and a sack.