Raiders Announce Four Moves, Activate TE Michael Mayer

The Raiders announced four moves on Saturday, including activating TE Michael Mayer from the non-football injury list.

In corresponding moves, the team waived WR Alex Bachman and elevated WR Terrace Marshall and C Will Putnam from the practice squad for Week 11.

Mayer, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. He is the all-time leader in receptions among tight ends at Notre Dame.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $9,313,646 rookie contract that included a $3,773,561 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mayer has appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded four receptions for 21 yards (5.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.